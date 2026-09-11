Pickleball Scores Big in India: Courtly City League Kicks Off in Mumbai

The sport of pickleball in India is burgeoning, transitioning from a casual pastime to a formidable competitive arena. Over recent years, it’s witnessed a surge in participation, organized tournaments, and an expanding network of courts nationwide. The current momentum presents an opportunity for establishing platforms to offer structure, elevate identity, and craft a richer sports narrative.

In alignment with these developments, Courtly is poised to launch Season 1 of the Courtly City League (CCL) from December 8 to 10, 2026, in Mumbai, according to a CCL press release. This league introduces an innovative format to Indian pickleball, featuring six city-based teams competing within a single locale. The format emphasizes regional representation over individual participation. With a prize pool exceeding Rs 60,00,000, it marks a significant milestone within India's emerging pickleball scene.

For players, CCL offers the opportunity to engage in a larger narrative, representing their cities, building team rivalries, and settling into the inaugural season of a league expected to grow with the sport. Created by Courtly, a company that merges sports and tech to deliver modern athletic experiences, CCL seeks to craft a dynamic property that evolves with the sport's rapidly growing community. A statement from CCL highlights this transformative vision, pointing to the league's inaugural season in Mumbai as merely the beginning.