Pickleball Scores Big in India: Courtly City League Kicks Off in Mumbai

Pickleball in India is advancing from a recreational sport to a structured competitive platform. The Courtly City League (CCL) debuts in Mumbai, featuring six city-based teams and a hefty prize pool, aiming to foster community identity and elevate the sport’s narrative across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:05 IST
Pickleball Scores Big in India: Courtly City League Kicks Off in Mumbai
Season 1 of Courtly City League (CCL) is set to take place in Mumbai from 8–10 December 2026. (Photo: CCL). Image Credit: ANI

The sport of pickleball in India is burgeoning, transitioning from a casual pastime to a formidable competitive arena. Over recent years, it’s witnessed a surge in participation, organized tournaments, and an expanding network of courts nationwide. The current momentum presents an opportunity for establishing platforms to offer structure, elevate identity, and craft a richer sports narrative.

In alignment with these developments, Courtly is poised to launch Season 1 of the Courtly City League (CCL) from December 8 to 10, 2026, in Mumbai, according to a CCL press release. This league introduces an innovative format to Indian pickleball, featuring six city-based teams competing within a single locale. The format emphasizes regional representation over individual participation. With a prize pool exceeding Rs 60,00,000, it marks a significant milestone within India's emerging pickleball scene.

For players, CCL offers the opportunity to engage in a larger narrative, representing their cities, building team rivalries, and settling into the inaugural season of a league expected to grow with the sport. Created by Courtly, a company that merges sports and tech to deliver modern athletic experiences, CCL seeks to craft a dynamic property that evolves with the sport's rapidly growing community. A statement from CCL highlights this transformative vision, pointing to the league's inaugural season in Mumbai as merely the beginning.

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