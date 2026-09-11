Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised India's hosting of the BRICS Summit, describing it as a 'unique achievement' amid global crises, particularly those centered around the Strait of Hormuz. Addressing the media, Sarma expressed confidence that the summit, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, will yield strategies promoting global stability.

'Hosting the BRICS Summit in India is a standout achievement,' Sarma remarked. He took a swipe at the Congress party, suggesting they are upset over the international recognition India has received, unlike during their tenure. Sarma is optimistic that BRICS will devise a concrete action plan for global peace and prosperity.

As India gears up to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with the parting aim of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', it underscores the focus on development and innovation. Prime Minister Modi joined fellow BRICS leaders for a noteworthy group photograph, reiterating the platform's role in advancing interests in multilateral settings.