India-Iran Talks: Forging Paths of Potential Cooperation and Regional Stability

During the BRICS Summit, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors. In his speech, Pezeshkian attacked US and Israeli policies, emphasizing Iran's resilience. Modi reinforced the importance of dialogue in West Asia, appreciating Iran's contributions to BRICS-related initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 23:09 IST
India-Iran Talks: Forging Paths of Potential Cooperation and Regional Stability
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic dialogue held during the BRICS Summit, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliberated on enhancing bilateral cooperation across several key sectors including culture, technology, trade, and science. The engagement is expected to foster stronger ties between the two nations, promoting economic and cultural exchange.

Attending the summit as part of continued diplomatic efforts, President Pezeshkian accused the US and Israel of aggressive tactics and criticized their human rights records. He underscored Iran's determination to resist external pressure and uphold human rights, emphasizing Iran's resilience against geopolitical adversities.

Prime Minister Modi, on the other hand, emphasized dialogue and diplomacy as solutions to regional issues, highlighting India's commitment to stability in West Asia. He also praised Iran's consistent participation in BRICS activities, underscoring the potential for innovation and cooperation through the organization. The leaders reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts in global challenges.

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