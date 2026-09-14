Tensions Peak at Pickaxe Mountain

Iran has dismissed reports of unusual activity at its Pickaxe Mountain, following U.S. President Donald Trump's statements warning of possible actions against the site. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson labeled the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

President Trump recently escalated tensions by publicly stating that the United States was closely monitoring activities at Pickaxe Mountain, suggesting a readiness to target it if necessary. The President also cautioned Iran to exercise restraint.

This exchange highlights the continuing strain in relations between the two nations, with the Iranian government refuting U.S. claims and emphasizing that there are no provocative activities at the site.