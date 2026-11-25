The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said issuing a show-cause notice to passport applicants in cases of discrepancies is an established procedure, adding that seven days had been given to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das to clarify an issue concerning his place of birth. Responding to a question during the biweekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Das on November 23, seeking his clarification within seven days based on reports received from relevant law enforcement authorities.

"The passport application provides for the declaration of correct information by the applicant. If at any stage a discrepancy is noted or reported by authorities, which amounts to suppression of facts. Then we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant to explain his or her point of view. Based on reports that we received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, a show-cause notice was issued by RPO Chennai to Shri Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, seeking his clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth," Jaiswal said. He further clarified that Das had been advised not to use his passport until he submitted his response.

"He was also advised not to use the passport until submission of a response," the MEA spokesperson said. Explaining the procedure followed by passport authorities, Jaiswal said applicants are required to furnish correct information in their applications and that discrepancies brought to the attention of authorities are dealt with through an established process.

"When an individual applies for a passport and fills out the application form, it is implicit that they must provide correct information. If we identify any shortcomings or discrepancies brought to our attention by the authorities, the established procedure is to issue a show-cause notice to the applicant (or the passport holder). This notice asks the individual to explain the discrepancies or inconsistencies that have emerged in relation to the information they originally provided," he said. The MEA's clarification comes amid a row over Das being prevented from travelling to London, where he was scheduled to deliver lectures at several prominent universities.

Earlier in the day, Das approached the Delhi High Court challenging the authorities' decision to stop him from travelling abroad. He was scheduled to board an Air India flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to London on Tuesday at 1 am. However, he alleged that immigration officials stopped him from boarding the flight around 11 pm on Monday.

According to Das, he was served a show-cause notice a few hours before his scheduled departure and was subsequently prevented from proceeding with his journey. In posts on X, Das alleged that the authorities' action was aimed at preventing him from addressing students at foreign universities. He claimed that he was scheduled to speak about the 'Cockroach Movement' at the University of Oxford, Cambridge University, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh, where Indian students had organised events.

"I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford," Das had said in a post on X after he was barred from boarding the London flight. Challenging the decision, Das moved the Delhi High Court against the authorities concerned.

His counsel mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. However, the court said the matter would be taken up on Thursday. (ANI)