New Formula One world champion Kimi Antonelli won the Qatar Grand Prix by a mighty margin on Sunday after offering to gift the victory to luckless Mercedes teammate George Russell whose hopes were dashed by a piece of polystyrene.

Russell had ‌led the 20-year-old Italian away from pole position but lost 10 seconds on his second pitstop as the team struggled, and only partially managed, to clear debris lodged under his damaged car and behind the front wing. The Briton, whose season has been largely a tale of unexpected woe, finished second under the Lusail floodlights with McLaren's Oscar Piastri ‌third and Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen finishing fourth to guarantee he ends the season as overall runner-up.

Ferrari secured second place in the constructors' standings ‌with one race remaining in Abu Dhabi after Lewis Hamilton came home sixth and Charles Leclerc seventh, with the pair obeying team orders to hold position in the closing laps. Antonelli, who won the title in Mexico earlier in November, repeatedly asked whether he should let Russell past to take the win but was told the gap between them was too great. He took the chequered flag 31.4 seconds clear ⁠for his ​10th victory of the season.

"One to add ⁠to the list. It kind of just sums up this year," said Russell of an evening that had started so promisingly with Mercedes in a league of their own on pace but that unravelled ⁠after he struck debris on lap two at turn two. “I came round the corner and there was just debris everywhere. And I knew as soon as I hit it -- it was quite ​a hard hit -- something wasn’t right. And I just saw the floor now."

'LIKE SOMETHING EXPLODED UNDER THE CAR' The debris was scattered across the asphalt after ⁠Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad careered off into the gravel at the start and smashed through a polystyrene marker beside the track.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke of a jinx and said the damage to ⁠Russell's ​car was "massive. It was like something exploded under the car." Russell said he would not have accepted Antonelli's offer of a gifted win, and was happy with the one-two finish.

"Obviously as a team we are trying to help George for the championship and we know how important it is for the team as well, so I ⁠was willing to give it back, knowing the situation," said Antonelli. "But the team said it was fine and I kept on with my race." Piastri finished only 1.7 ⁠seconds behind Russell, with 2025 champion teammate ⁠Lando Norris fifth. The points mean Red Bull and McLaren are now tied on points for third place in the constructors' standings with Red Bull ahead on wins.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar finished eighth, with Liam Lawson ninth for Racing Bulls and Gabriel ‌Bortoleto securing the final point ‌for Audi, who are now only two points behind seventh-placed Haas.