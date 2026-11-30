Voters in Moldova's pro-Russian Gagauzia region were electing ​a new leader on Sunday in a run-off ​pitting pro-Moscow candidate Fiodor Gagauz against Alexandr ‌Stoianoglo, who ​says he backs Moldovan President Maia Sandu's bid to join the European Union.

Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general who ran against Sandu in her successful 2024 re-election ‌campaign, topped the first round last month with 38.44% of the vote in a field of eight. Stoianoglo says he supports Sandu's campaign to secure EU membership for Moldova by 2030. He also wants to improve the region's often strained ties with ‌Moldovan authorities.

Gagauz finished second last month with 24.22% of the vote. He represents the pro-Russian Socialist Party ‌and has called for a strategic partnership with Moscow. Four of the six runners eliminated in the first round have backed Gagauz in the run-off. A candidate must capture 50% of the votes cast to take office in the region in Moldova's south, whose 140,000 inhabitants are mainly ⁠ethnic ​Turks who adhere to Orthodox Christianity ⁠and are generally sympathetic to Russia.

Gagauzia secured autonomy after the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule and has a history of opposition to ⁠authorities in Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, which lies between Ukraine and European Union member Romania. Like many Moldovans, Stoianoglo holds a ​passport from Romania. Gagauz has Russian citizenship.

Sandu fiercely opposes Russia's war in Ukraine and accuses Moscow of interfering ⁠in Moldova's affairs. The Kremlin dismisses allegations that it has interfered in Moldovan politics. Political analysts say Gagauz could score among rural voters through speeches describing ⁠Russia ​as Gagauzia's "partner and friend". Stoianoglo's support lies in the region's towns.

Gagauzia's previous leader, Evgenia Gutul, was sentenced last year to seven years in prison on charges of illegally channelling money from Russia to finance a political ⁠party that former Soviet Moldova says was a front for Russian meddling. Gutul regularly visited Moscow while in office.

Russia has ⁠long denounced Gutul's incarceration ⁠and accused Moldova's pro-European authorities of suppressing opposition. Moldova also faces separatist sentiment in the Transdniestria region on the Ukrainian border, where pro-Russian forces proclaimed an independent state in 1990. Transdniestria elects ‌a new ‌self-styled president next month.