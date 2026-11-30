Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:28 PM ET on Sunday: FOOTBALL

NFL Report: NFL teams not showing interest in QB Aaron Rodgers

Free ​agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no “clear and obvious landing spots” should he want ​to continue his 22-season NFL career, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-RODGERS, Field ‌Level ​Media

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) inactive vs. Saints Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be without one of his trusted wideouts for Sunday's game against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-INACTIVES Field Level Media NFL injury notebook

A story is planned to move detailing the injuries sustained during Sunday’s games FOOTBALL-NFL-INJURIES, ‌Field Level Media

Today’s games (All times ET)

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Las Vegas at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

NCAA AP Top 25 poll story

A story is planned to move shortly after ‌the announcement of the poll (2 p.m. ET) FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media

New Mexico State fires coach Tony Sanchez after 3 losing seasons New Mexico State fired football coach Tony Sanchez on Sunday ‌following the Aggies’ 3-9 season.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NMSU-COACH-FIRED, Field Level Media BASEBALL

MLB Reports: LHP Shota Imanaga, Rangers agree to contract

Free-agent left-hander Shota Imanaga has agreed to a contract with the Texas Rangers, multiple media outlets reported Sunday morning. BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-IMANAGA, Field Level Media

Reports: Reds adding RHP Enyel De Los Santos on 2-year deal The Cincinnati Reds are signing right-handed reliever Enyel De Los Santos to a two-year deal that could reach $7 million, with the second year a mutual option, multiple media outlets reported ⁠on Sunday ​morning.

BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-DE-LOS-SANTOS, Field Level Media BASKETBALL

NBA Today’s games

(All times ET) Miami at Cleveland, ⁠3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 4 p.m. Boston at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 5 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 6 p.m. Denver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden ⁠State, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews

(All times ET) Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit (late preview), 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Boston at Dallas (late preview), 8 ​p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee (late preview), 8 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento (late preview), 10 p.m.

MEN’S NCAA Today’s games

(All times ET) 24 Memphis vs. Dayton in Columbus, Ohio, 1 p.m.

West Florida vs. Florida ⁠State in Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m. Tennessee State at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Queens at 1 Houston, 4 p.m. Portland at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m. Norfolk State at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s preview (All times ET)

Montana at Arizona State, 9 p.m. WOMEN’S ⁠NCAA

Today’s ​games (All times ET)

3 Louisville, 4 USC, 1 South Carolina, 6 Texas, 10 UCLA HOCKEY

NHL Blue Jackets' Rick Bowness has health setback, out vs. Penguins

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness will miss Monday's road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to a setback in his health, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-BOWNESS, Field Level Media

Today’s games (All times ET)

Minnesota at Chicago, 3 p.m. Vancouver at Boston, ⁠5 p.m.

Tomorrow’s previews (All times ET)

Ottawa at Nashville, 1 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Utah, 9:30 ⁠p.m.

GOLF PGA

Michael Brennan named replacement for Hero World Challenge Michael ⁠Brennan was named as a late replacement for Russell Henley at the upcoming Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas. GOLF-PGA-BRENNAN, Field Level Media

TENNIS ATP

Today’s events Davis Cup Finals

MOTORSPORTS F1

Today’s event Qatar Grand Prix

ESPORTS Today’s events

Dota – BLAST Slam IX CS2 – PGL Major Singapore

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