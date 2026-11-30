Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday ​that European countries were hindering peace efforts in ​Ukraine by refusing to negotiate directly one-on-one ‌with ​Russia and by calling for contingents of troops to help oversee a settlement. Peskov told state television in Russia's ally Belarus that while European countries wanted ‌to take part in negotiations now led by the United States — bringing together Russian and Ukrainian negotiators — its statements were unhelpful.

"Here, we are encountering problems... the Europeans say that as soon as we get close to a ‌settlement on Ukraine, we'll introduce a European contingent," Russian news agencies quoted Peskov as saying. "And this is ‌the very reason why the special military operation was launched," he said, using the term coined by the Russian leadership for the 2022 invasion of its neighbour.

"What the Europeans are saying is this: We will take part in your three-sided format and make ⁠it ​a four-sided format. But, at the ⁠same time, we will continue our provocations and a line for what is in effect a continuation of the war." This, ⁠he said, amounted to maintaining all the reasons behind the war in the first instance.

Peskov said Moscow had only just ​received word from Europeans on Sunday that European countries had said "they don't want to talk in a ⁠bilateral format, only in a trilateral one." Russia has dismissed out of hand any notion of European forces being deployed in Ukraine ⁠as ​part of a settlement.

After the last round of three-way talks earlier this month — the first since February — U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff said Russia had agreed to include European representatives at future talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy welcomed European participation.

But Russia said European participation in further rounds of negotiations would depend on what Europeans had ⁠to offer at such talks. Two ⁠European leaders, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, held telephone talks last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some European countries criticised the ‌conversation, saying ‌it undermined European unity in support for Kyiv.