Kremlin warns against 'hasty conclusions' over attacks in Saudi Arabia

Russia urges countries in the Middle East and outside the region not to draw 'hasty conclusions' on who staged the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

A senior U.S. official said earlier that evidence from the attack, which hit the world's biggest oil-processing facility, indicated Iran was behind it, instead of the Yemeni Houthi group that had claimed responsibility.

Peskov was asked about that statement. He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not offered to help Saudi Arabia deal with consequences of the attacks, which did not affect preparations for Putin's upcoming visit to the country.

