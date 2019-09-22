REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 a.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. ET

Hong Kong riot police took up a position at the main rail station serving the airport on Sunday to prevent a new anti-government protest targeting air travel after a night of violent street clashes in the Chinese-ruled territory.

SAUDI-ARAMCO-IRAN Iran says it will destroy any aggressor

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will pursue any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack, and seek to destroy it, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday, after attacks on Saudi oil sites which Riyadh and U.S officials blamed on Tehran. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER Biden urges investigation into Trump Ukraine call

DES MOINES, Iowa/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, on Saturday called for an investigation into reports that President Donald Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son. USA-ELECTION

U.S. Democratic presidential hopefuls vie to wow voters at Iowa steak fry DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Democrats vying for the nomination to take on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump tried to make a splash on Saturday as they entered a party steak fry in Des Moines, Iowa, the state that will host the first nominating contest in early February.

BUSINESS PRIMARK-USA

Eyes on U.S. prize, Primark considers Central American suppliers LONDON (Reuters) - Confident it can crack the $300 billion U.S. clothing and shoes market where many other foreign retailers have failed, Britain's Primark is ready to raise its bet on the country by securing new sources of fast fashion in central America.

CHINA-ECONOMY-REPORT China needs to change way it finances economy, think tank says

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - China needs to develop a better system for financing small businesses that drive innovation in the economy but currently struggle to access the funds they need for growth, a leading Chinese think-tank said in a report published Sunday. ENTERTAINMENT

VIACOM-SEINFELD Viacom buys exclusive cable rights to 'Seinfeld' from Sony

Viacom Inc said on Saturday it has bought the exclusive cable rights to classic television sitcom "Seinfeld" from Sony Pictures Television, days after Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for the show. FASHION-MILAN-BLUMARINE

Jennifer Lopez closes Versace Milan show in that jungle dress MILAN (Reuters) - Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk on Friday, closing the Versace fashion show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards nearly 20 years ago.

SPORTS TENNIS-LAVERCUP

Federer, Nadal win as Team Europe take 7-5 lead in Laver Cup Roger Federer maintained his 100% Laver Cup record against Nick Kyrgios on Saturday with a thrilling 6-7(5) 7-5 10-7 win over the Australian but Team World hit back in the doubles match later on to stay in contention for the title.

SOCCER-IRAN-WOMEN Iran has 'assured' women can attend qualifier: Infantino

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) - FIFA has been "assured" by Iranian authorities that women will be able to attend the October World Cup qualifier in Tehran, Gianni Infantino, president of the body said on Sunday. UPCOMING

