REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist jailed for six years for rioting in 2016 appeared in court on Wednesday to appeal against his sentence, as anti-government protests showed no signs of abating despite new emergency laws and widespread arrests. U.S.

Trump and U.S. Democrats jockey for position in deepening impeachment battle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives was set on Wednesday to step up its impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, as the White House declared it would not cooperate with the probe. PEOPLE-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-ARAOZ

Jeffrey Epstein accuser expands lawsuit against estate, alleged enablers NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York woman who said Jeffrey Epstein began grooming her for sex when she was 14 and later raped her expanded her lawsuit against his estate, naming several women who allegedly enabled the financier’s abuses and seeking to block the estate from shielding his assets from victims.

U.S. visa move against China casts pall over talks to end trade war WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials for the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities, angering Beijing, but a U.S. official said high-level trade talks would still take place on Thursday and Friday as planned.

JOHNSON-JOHNSON-RISPERDAL-VERDICT Jury says J&J must pay $8 billion in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson must pay $8 billion in punitive damages to a man who previously won $680,000 over his claims that it failed to warn that young men using its antipsychotic drug Risperdal could grow breasts, a Philadelphia jury said on Tuesday. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-SOUTH-PARK-CHINA 'South Park' creators offer mocking 'apology' to China over episode

LOS ANGELES/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The creators of satirical animated series “South Park” issued a mocking “apology” to China after media reports that episodes of the show were no longer available on some Chinese websites. FRANCE-MONA-LISA

Mona Lisa's smile a touch clearer through Louvre's new protective glass PARIS (Reuters) - Visitors to the Louvre in Paris should have a clearer view of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” after the museum installed a new, more transparent form of bullet-proof glass to protect the world’s most famous painting.

Chinese state media slams basketball's NBA in free speech row SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Wednesday accused the National Basketball Association (NBA) of endorsing violence and peddling a “secessionist pipe dream” in an escalating row over comments by a team official in support of protests in Hong Kong.

TENNIS-SHANGHAI Murray fumes at Fognini in Shanghai defeat

Former world number one Andy Murray told Fabio Fognini to “shut up” before losing to the fiery Italian 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(2) in an ill-tempered second-round clash at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday. UPCOMING

French utility EDF statement on Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor faulty weldings, costs French utility EDF is expected to give a market update on faulty weldings at its Flamanville 3 EPR nuclear reactor under construction in norther France. The firm is also expected to give an update on costs and planned fixes.

9 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT OIL-CARBON/CLIMATECHANGE (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze Wide variations in the way oil companies report their efforts to reduce carbon emissions make it difficult to assess the risk of holding their shares as the world shifts away from fossil fuels, senior fund managers say.

9 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE-ETHIOPIA (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia's peacemaking prime minister emerges as a Nobel favourite Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who clinched a peace deal last year that ended two decades of hostility between former archenemies Ethiopia and Eritrea, is a favorite for the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be announced on Friday.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT FURA GEMS-COLOMBIA/ (PIX)

Workers at Fura emerald mine in Colombia labor in unsafe conditions -ex-employees Workers at the Colombian emerald mine run by Canada's Fura Gems - the first publicly-traded emerald miner operating in the South American nation - have been laboring in unsafe conditions and sometimes lack safety equipment, according to four former employees.

9 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/POWELL (TV)

Federal Reserve's George, Powell participate in 'Fed Listens' event in Missouri Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George co-host "Fed Listens" roundtable with local business and community leaders to discuss labor market conditions, local banking, community development challenges and other topics, in Kansas City, Mo.

9 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-FED/MINUTES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FOMC minutes The U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from its last policy meeting in September, which are expected to show the depth of division among policymakers about the path ahead for interest rates.

CONGO-BUSHMEAT/ (PIX) WIDER IMAGE: In Congo, part-time hunters boost income with bushmeat

Research shows around 6 million tonnes of bushmeat are sourced annually from the Congo Basin, whose forest spans across six countries and is second in size only to the Amazon. 9 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRAZIL-VIOLENCE/POLICE (PIX) (GRAPHIC) SPECIAL REPORT-A surge in killings by police roil Bolsonaro’s Brazil

A look at the lethal operations that security experts and human rights activists see as part of a bloody, illegal campaign to clean up historically violent neighborhoods across Latin America’s biggest country. 9 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

European Council President-elect, Charles Michel, visits Slovenia European Council President-elect, Charles Michel, visits Slovenia, meets Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec. Michel and Sarec hold a joint news conference after the meeting. Brexit, EU budget and Western Balkans are on the agenda of the meeting.

9 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER

Trump and U.S. Democrats jockey for position in deepening impeachment battle The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives was set to step up its battle with President Donald Trump on Wednesday over an impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine, after the White House stepped up its stonewalling of the probe.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT PORTUGAL-ELECTION/TALKS

Portugal's Socialists begin post-election talks Talks between Portugal's ruling Socialists and other left-wing parties, including the Left Bloc and the Communists, are set to start on Wednesday after Prime Minister Antonio Costa won the parliamentary election without an outright majority.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/PIPELINES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Trump efforts to fast-track oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump pledged to cut red tape to speed up big energy projects like pipelines. That strategy is backfiring as environmental groups are finding weak spots of compliance in fast-tracked projects and successfully stalling them with lawsuits.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MINNESOTA (PIX)

Trump holds first post-impeachment rally in Minnesota President Donald Trump will head to Minneapolis on Thursday for his first campaign rally since the impeachment inquiry began, choosing a large basketball arena to prove his support is still strong and that's he's looking to expand his electoral map.

9 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/SCHEER

The mini-van driving fiscal conservative who could beat Canada's Trudeau Conservative opposition leader Andrew Scheer portrays himself as a fiscally prudent, minivan-driving dad who Canadians can count on to rescue the country from the hands of the tax-and-spend Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Scheer's carefully cultivated everyman persona is meant to contrast with the star power of his charismatic opponent.

NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Nobel physics winner Michel Mayor lectures in Spain

Swiss scientist Michel Mayor, one of the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics holds a lecture near Madrid. Mayor won the award along with Swiss scientist James Pebbles on Tuesday for revealing the wonder of the evolution of the universe and discovering planets orbiting distant suns. 9 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/CHEMISTRY (PIX) (TV) Winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry is announced

The winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry is announced at a news conference. 9 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-DEFENSE (PIX)

EXPLAINER: Does the impeachment probe violate Trump's civil rights? The White House on Tuesday blasted the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he would refuse to cooperate because it was fundamentally unfair and violated his legal rights.

MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/ (PIX) (TV) Body of legendary Mexican crooner Jose Jose due to return to Mexico

The remains of Jose Jose, who died at 71 last week in Miami and whose songs were a soundtrack to jilted lovers across Latin America for half a century, are due to be returned on Tuesday to his home country, likely lying in state at the grand Bellas Artes cultural center and kicking off a series of tribute concerts and memorial events. 9 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

