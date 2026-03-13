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Rising Tensions in West Asia: Updates on Indian Nationals and Global Implications

India updates on the deaths and injuries of Indians in Oman after a drone strike. Efforts to bring back the 15 crew members of Safesea Vishnu are ongoing. The UN calls for de-escalation as tensions swell following joint military operations by the US and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:39 IST
Rising Tensions in West Asia: Updates on Indian Nationals and Global Implications
Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) (Photo/Youtube@PIBIndia). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a recent briefing, Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), provided updates on the tragic deaths of two Indian nationals in Muscat. He highlighted that efforts are being made to repatriate the individuals and bring the injured home. This occurred during the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia.

Mahajan reported that of the 10 Indian nationals injured, half have been discharged from local hospitals, while the others continue to receive treatment without serious injuries. He assured that the Indian mission is actively engaged with local authorities to ensure all possible assistance.

Two expatriate workers were tragically killed following a drone incident in Sohar, Oman as confirmed by Al Jazeera, which cited a local state news source. Efforts are continuing to repatriate 15 Indian crew members from the attacked Safesea Vishnu ship, as well as the mortal remains of the deceased crew member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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