Nepali climber Nirmal Purja scripts history, climbed 14 peaks in 7 months

A Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, popularly known as "Nims Dai", has set a new record of summit--14 mountains in less than seven months.

Nepali climber Nirmal Purja scripts history, climbed 14 peaks in 7 months
Nirmal Purja on Mt. Xixapangma. Image Credit: ANI

Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, popularly known as "Nims Dai", has set a new record of summit--14 peaks in less than seven months. Early Tuesday morning, Purja successfully made to the top of Mt. Xixapangma in China which was the last and the 14th peak above 8,000 metres in his list of the expedition.

"'MISSION ACHIEVED !' says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma #14peaks7months #History" according to a tweet on Nirmal Purja's twitter account on Tuesday morning. As per the tweet, Purja made it to the top of Mt. Xixapangma in China at 8:58 hrs. (local time).

Purja had to delay his expedition effort because of the delay in the visa and permit from the Chinese Government to scale the summit. Nirmal Purja, former Gurkha Special Forces Commando in the British Navy had started his quest in April of 2019.

Prior to the Mt. Xixapangma, Purja has ascended Mt. Everest, Kanchanjunga, Lhotse, Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, Manasalu and Makalu in Nepal this spring before moving on to K2 in Pakistan. The record of summiting world's eight thousand's 14 highest peaks was previously set by Korean Climber Kim Chang-ho which took 8 years to complete. (ANI)

