Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules
Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp can hand over U.S. President Donald Trump's financial records to Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York marked a significant setback for the Republican businessman-turned-president in his efforts to shield his finances from scrutiny.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
