US-Taliban talks resume in Doha
The United States and the Taliban resumed talks on Friday in Qatar's capital city of Doha, a US source told Tolo News.
"The US rejoined talks today in Doha. The focus of discussion will be the reduction of violence that (will) lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and a ceasefire," the source said. Recently, US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad paid a two-day visit to Kabul where he held talks with the top Afghan government officials and prominent politicians, including former president Hamid Karzai.
The US and Taliban had held 9 rounds of peace talks in Doha and had reached upon an agreement "in principle", albeit, the negotiations were called off by US President Donald Trump citing the group's continued attacks.
