REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 11:31 IST
Hundreds of anti-government protesters and their supporters gathered outside a tiny restaurant in Hong Kong for an unconventional Christmas dinner, sharing paper plates piled high with food under neon street signs.

INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/ 230,000 people lost in a day: Asia remembers devastating 2004 tsunami

PHANG NGA, Thailand (Reuters) - Communities across Asia commemorated the 230,000 victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Thursday, the 15th anniversary of one of the world’s most deadly disasters. U.S.

USA-CRIME-AVENATTI/ Prosecutors claim Avenatti was over $15 million in debt during alleged Nike extortion

(Reuters) - California attorney Michael Avenatti, known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump, was more than $15 million in debt when he allegedly tried to extort as much as $25 million from Nike Inc, U.S. prosecutors claimed. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's work with White House on impeachment trial WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, saying there should be distance between the two.

BUSINESS USA-HOLIDAY-SHOPPING-MASTERCARD/

Record online sales give U.S. holiday shopping season a boost: report (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers spent more online during this year’s holiday shopping season, a report by Mastercard Inc showed on Wednesday, with e-commerce sales hitting a record high.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month. ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON-AUSTRALIA-KYLIEMINOG/ Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia'

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian popstar Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and “call on your friends in Australia” in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-COACH-CALLAHAN/ Callahan 'absolutely' wants to coach Redskins in 2020

However unlikely, Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said he hopes his three-month “audition” leads to a full-time position guiding the team in 2020. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-ROETHLISBERGER/

Big Ben: 'More determined than ever' to come back Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger quashed rumors about his possible retirement with a Christmas Day tweet.

UPCOMING CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-SECURITY/CAVUSOGLU Turkish foreign minister speaks after Ankara strikes deals with Tripoli

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks a day after Turkey's president paid a surprise visit to Tunisia to discuss a possible ceasefire in neighbouring Libya, with which Ankara has signed deals on military cooperation and maritime borders, alarming some other states in the Eastern Mediterranean. 26 Dec 06:30 ET, 11:30 GMT

CHINA-DEFENCE/ China Defence Ministry holds regular monthly briefing

China's Defence Ministry holds regularly monthly briefing, where topics from China-US relations to military modernisation plans may all come up. 26 Dec 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS EGYPT-CENBANK/

Egypt's central bank announces interest rates The Central Bank of Egypt's monetary policy committee is due to meet and decide if Egypt's interest rates will change or remain the same.

26 Dec 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

