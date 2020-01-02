REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the U.S. Embassy’s perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

US-ISRAEL-POLITICS-NETANYAHU/ Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would ask parliament to protect him from prosecution in the three graft cases he faces, a politically-risky move that could delay criminal proceedings against him for months. U.S.

US-USA-HEALTHCARE-DRUGPRICING/ More drugmakers hike U.S. prices as new year begins

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmakers including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N), Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O), and Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) hiked U.S. list prices on more than 50 drugs on Wednesday, bringing total New Year’s Day drug price increases to more than 250, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. US-USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-CHIEFJUSTICE/

Emerging from the shadows: the U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump's trial WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in coming months. He is due to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, while the Supreme Court he leads will rule on a titanic clash over the president’s attempts to keep his financial records secret.

BUSINESS US-AIRBUS-DELIVERIES-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Airbus beats goal with 863 jet deliveries in 2019, ousts Boeing from top spot PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has become the world’s largest planemaker for the first time since 2011 after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft in 2019, seizing the crown from embattled U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N), airport and tracking sources said on Wednesday.

US-RENAULT-NISSAN-GHOSN-LEBANON/ Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn met Lebanon’s president after fleeing from Japan, where he was smuggled out of house arrest by a private security company, two sources close to Ghosn said on Wednesday. ENTERTAINMENT

US-PEOPLE-JUSTIN-BIEBER/ Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series

(Reuters) - Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight. US-NETFLIX-PROGRAMMING/

'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows, 'The Crown' out of top 10 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s original film “Murder Mystery,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service’s most popular releases of 2019 in the United States but its award-winning “The Crown” failed to make the top 10.

SPORTS US-BASKETBALL-NBA-DAVID-STERN/

Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at age 77 (Reuters) - Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on Wednesday.

US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/ NBA roundup: Paul lifts Thunder past Mavs down stretch

Chris Paul scored 17 points — including 13 in the final 4:31 — to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a come-from-behind, 106-101 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TUNISIA-GOVERNMENT/

Tunisian president to submit proposed government to parliament Tunisia's president is expected to submit to parliament the names of a new cabinet drawn up by designated prime minister Habib Jemli. Parliament must approve the new government in a majority vote before it can take office.

2 Jan BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES Mexico central bank issues mintues of monetary policy meeting

The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth. 2 Jan

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE LIBYA-SECURITY/TURKEY

Turkish parliament debate and vote on bill to send Turkish soldiers to Libya in line with agreement Turkish parliament debate and vote on bill to send Turkish forces to Libya in line with the military agreement made earlier this month. The parliament needs to authorize troop deployments abroad.

2 Jan CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/JURY (PIX) (TV) Motivated by #MeToo? Vetting jurors in Weinstein case will be a challenge, experts say

As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the case to make a statement about sexual abuse following the rise of the #MeToo movement, legal experts say. 2 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

