REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY

Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran’s streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, and his daughter said his death would bring a “dark day” for the United States.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-CHINA-LIASION Beijing's new top man in Hong Kong hopes city returns to 'right path'

The new head of China’s liaison office in Hong Kong, who was unexpectedly announced at the weekend, said on Monday he hoped the Asian financial hub, roiled by more than six months of anti-government protests, would return to “the right path.” U.S.

NEW-YORK-STABBING-ANTI-SEMITISM Thousands march in New York City against anti-Semitism in wake of attacks

Thousands marched over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the area’s Jewish community following a spate of anti-Semitic violence in recent weeks, including the stabbing attack on Hanukkah celebrants at a rabbi’s home. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN

Weinstein rape trial begins with film producer facing up to life in prison The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love” and “The English Patient,” begins this week in Manhattan.

BUSINESS USA-STOCKS-RISKS

Defying gravity? What could bring U.S. stocks down to earth The U.S. stock market’s relentless drive higher has caused some nail-biting on Wall Street that the rally is about to end. Geopolitical risks – such as the latest escalation of U.S. tensions with Iran - are just one on a list of worries for 2020.

USA-FED-REPO-ANALYSIS Fed focuses on repo market exit strategy after avoiding year-end crunch

Wall Street’s worst fears of a year-end funding squeeze never materialized thanks in large part to the quarter-trillion dollars the Federal Reserve stuffed into the market to ensure nothing became gummed up. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN-GLOBES '1917' upsets Hollywood awards season as Globes host Gervais goes for broke

World War One movie “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets and hot-button issues at the start of Hollywood’s awards season. AWARDS-GOLDEN-GLOBES-DEGENERES

DeGeneres applauds uplifting TV as she accepts Golden Globes honor Ellen DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian who broke barriers to gays to become one of the most popular people on television, received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday.

SPORTS GOLF-SENTRY

Golf: Thomas survives 'disaster' to win Tournament of Champions playoff Justin Thomas survived a “disaster” at the 72nd hole before beating Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a three-way playoff at the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in windswept Hawaii on Sunday.

TENNIS-AUCKLAND-DOUBLES Serena, Wozniacki team up to advance in Auckland doubles

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed up in the doubles for the first time to beat Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2 6-4 at the Auckland Classic on Monday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CANCER-ADC/

FOCUS-Drug developers take fresh aim at guided-missile cancer drugs Drug developers take fresh aim at guided-missile cancer drugs that pair antibodies with with toxic agents to kill tumor cells.

6 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CANCER-ADC/EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER-Making a new generation of 'guided-missile' cancer drugs work A class of treatments known as antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) combine cancer-tracking proteins with powerful cell toxins. The therapies are getting a fresh start as dozens of drugmakers test a record number of new compounds in people.

6 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TECH-CES/ (PIX) (TV)

Las Vegas hosts the digital economy’s annual trade show, CES Las Vegas welcomes thousands of technology enthusiasts for the digital economy’s big annual trade show, CES.

7 Jan MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

7 Jan CARGILL-RESULTS/

Cargill reports Q2 2020 earnings results Global grain trader Cargill Inc will release its fiscal Q2 2020 quarterly earnings at 8 a.m. CDT (1300 GMT), as U.S.-China trade deal details remain cloudy and geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East. Last quarter, Cargill reported a Q1 3% increase in adjusted quarterly profit, citing strong North American consumer demand for meat and growth in its animal nutrition businesses.

7 Jan POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ALGERIA-TURKEY/ Turkish foreign minister visits Algeria, set to discuss Libya

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Algeria where talks are likely to focus on the situation in neighbouring Libya after Turkey decided to deploy troops there in support of Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognised government. 6 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Venezuela's parliament meets for first time under new leadership Venezuela's parliament meets for the first time since a dissident opposition lawmaker assumed leadership of the institution, in a move Juan Guaido's faction of the opposition called a "parliamentary coup" orchestrated by President Nicolas Maduro's government. Guaido pledged to hold a session in the parliament building anyway, setting the stage for a potential confrontation.

7 Jan ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-ICEFESTIVAL/PENGUINS (TV) Penguins slide on ice at China's Harbin festival

Penguins from Harbin Polarland, an arctic-themed aquarium in the north-eastern Chinese city, are brought to a nearby outdoor enclosure for a promotional event during the city's annual Ice Festival. 7 Jan

TAIWAN-ELECTION/ARTISTS (TV) Taiwan artists catch 'political drama' in paintings ahead of election

One paints with his fingers, and the other in Japanese Manga style, two Taiwanese artists, divided by age, geography and art forms, depict the drama in the self-ruled island's political scene ahead of heated presidential election. 7 Jan

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE CAMBODIA-ROUGE/ (TV)

Cambodia celebrates 41st anniversary of the fall of Khmer Rouge Thousands of people observe the 41st anniversary of the fall of the murderous reign of the Khmer Rouge. Prime Minister Hun Sen is expected to address the crowd.

7 Jan

