Nepal govt officers begin anti-corruption training programme in Gandhinagar

India is offering training to a batch of 21 Nepali government officers on anti-corruption training programmes to curb corrupt practices and enhance good governance in the Himalayan nation. This is the second batch of Nepal's Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) officers attending the 'Prevention of Fraud, Bribery and Corruption' programme at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

"This latest (second batch) training for Nepali officers reaffirms India's continuing commitment for capacity building of Nepali officers," said a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. The first batch of officers found the training, which was specially designed with inputs from the Nepal government, to be good and fruitful, the statement said.

"This course will strengthen the institutional capacity of CIAA to curb corrupt practices and enhance good governance in Nepal," according to the embassy statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.