Iran's Javad Zarif meets NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:02 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif meeting National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo Credits: IRNA News Agency). Image Credit: ANI

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval here on Wednesday. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020 which is currently going on in the national capital.

During his address at the conclave, Zarif targetted the US over its air raid which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this month. He said that US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and the Islamic State (ISIS) are "celebrating" the death of Soleimani.

"The US looks at things from their perspective, not from the perspective of this region. The killing of Qassem Soleimani shows ignorance and arrogance. 430 Indian cities saw protests against the killing of Soleimani," he said. Zarif said that Soleimani was the "single most effective force" against the ISIS and hence, the US is celebrating as they "did not like" Soleimani.

Talking about Iran's airstrikes at two military bases in Iraq, Zarif maintained that Tehran retaliated in "self-defence" and rebuffed Washington's claims that Soleimani was planning to attack US embassies. Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport on January 3. Days later, Tehran retaliated by firing a barrage of missiles at two US military bases in Iraq.

Soleimani's death has marked a dramatic escalation in tension between the US and Iran, that has often been at a fever pitch since Trump, in 2018, chose to unilaterally withdraw Washington from the 2015 nuclear pact the world powers had struck with Tehran. Countries including the UK and India have urged Iran to pursue urgent de-escalation. (ANI)

