Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American couple killed in volcanic eruption in New Zealand, 3 children orphaned

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:36 IST
Indian-American couple killed in volcanic eruption in New Zealand, 3 children orphaned
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An Indian-American businessman has become the latest victim of a massive volcanic eruption in New Zealand after he succumbed to his burn injuries, over a month after his wife died in the same tragedy, leaving their three children orphaned. Pratap Singh and his wife Mayuari were visiting the popular White Island in New Zealand when the volcano erupted on December 9. Mayuari died on December 22, Atlanta Journal-Constitution media reported.

Police in New Zealand on Wednesday confirmed that another victim died of his injuries in Middlemore Hospital. Singh also known as Paul had suffered burns to more than half of his body and had remained in the hospital in New Zealand's Auckland, where he died this week, New Zealand Herald reported.

The Stone Mountain couple's three children and Mayuari's mother stayed on the ship and were not injured in the eruption, Atlanta-based WSBTV reported. Forty-seven people from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship were visiting the tourist destination when the volcano erupted, killing 13 initially and leaving more than two dozen hospitalized with severe burns. Twenty-one people have now died as a result of the eruption.

Singh was the Atlanta branch president of Sewa International, a not-for-profit organization "inspired by the noble tradition of service before self" which also promoted philanthropy, the report said. The family said in a statement, "With an incredibly heavy heart, I disclose that my Uncle Pratap Singh (nicknamed "Paul") is the latest victim who did not survive from the Whakaari White Island incident. He had suffered 55 percent burns in the volcano eruption that occurred on December 9, 2019.

"He was transferred from Whakatane Hospital on December 10th to the Critical Care Unit in Middlemore Hospital. Throughout his surgeries and treatment process, he fought bravely and battled hard for 50 days – the doctors described him as a "fighter". "We all should be proud of the way he fought. He was on the Island with his wife Mayuari Singh (nicknamed "Mary"), who was also admitted into the Middlemore ICU with 72 percent body burns. She battled for 13 days before passing away on December 22, 2019," the statement said.

"Paul and Mary are survived by three children: 11-year-old son, and 6-year-old twin daughters (names not provided for privacy, they will remain in precious care of immediate family members, the statement said. New Zealand authorities are investigating the circumstances around the disaster. Many have questioned why tourists were allowed on the island after its alert level was raised by authorities three weeks before the eruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-NFL-Marino says Chiefs QB Mahomes must savor precious Super Bowl shot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may one day write his own chapter in the NFL record book but should make the most of his first Super Bowl appearance in case he never returns, according to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino...

EasyJet partner starts developing engine for electric plane

British airline EasyJet has moved a step closer to commercial electric flying on short-haul routes after its partner said it would begin the development of engines for its electric narrow-body aircraft. Fully electric planes will only be ab...

Yemen's Houthis offer talks for prisoner swap with Sudan through Red Cross - TV

Yemens Houthi group are ready to hold talks with Sudan over an exchange of prisoners through the International Committee of the Red Cross, al-Masirah, the television channel run by the Iran-aligned group, said on Thursday.The Sudanese autho...

Coronavirus: Test results of nine samples awaited in T'gana

Results of tests on samples of nine people from Telangana for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus were awaited, Health authorities said on Thursday. So far, no positive case of the virus has been detected in the state since its outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020