Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 16:47 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in mainland China rose by 86 to 722 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is likely to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Here are the latest developments:

* The death toll in mainland China rose to 722 on Saturday, up by 86 from the previous day, Chinese authorities said. * The virus infected five British nationals staying in the same chalet at a ski resort in Savoie in southeastern France, the French health minister said.

* A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the virus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday. * The virus has spread to 27 countries and regions, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people.

* There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines. * In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship for the fourth day after three people on board were found to be infected.

* Taiwan, which has 16 cases, banned international cruise ships from docking. * Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally.

* China's central bank said its economy could be disrupted in the first quarter due to the virus outbreak, adding that it would step up policy support. * Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that China is doing all it can to contain the virus and was confident it could defeat the epidemic with no long-term consequences for economic development.

* Taiwan and China are embroiled in a new spat over the fate of Taiwanese stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter after Taiwan said one of its citizens sent back on the first flight was infected with the disease. * Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday.

* China will halve tariffs on some U.S. imports amid growing risks from coronavirus. * A Chinese city with only eight confirmed cases of a new coronavirus has been accused of intercepting a shipment of surgical masks bound for a municipality with 400 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi; no

Fifteen students from the state who returned here from China were allowed to go home by doctors as none of them had symptoms of the novel coronavirus nCoV infection, officials said on Saturday. However, their samples have been collected for...

Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu cast their vote in Delhi Assembly polls

Delhi-based B-town celebrities, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, and Zeeshan Ayyub on Saturday exercised their franchise in the Assembly elections. The actors urged their fans to step out and vote in large numbers as the turnout crossed the 50...

Malaika Arora aces glittery pant-suit look

Almost a month after pulling out the J-Lo look, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora brought back the 90s disco look in her new photoshoot. The style icon shared a trail of pictures on her Instagram where she is seen dazzling in a shimmery purple c...

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar booked under Public Safety Act

Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Naeem Akhtar has been booked under the Public Safety Act PSA. He has been in detention since the government abrogated Article 370 last year, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020