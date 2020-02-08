FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll in mainland China rose by 86 to 722 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is likely to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Here are the latest developments:

* The death toll in mainland China rose to 722 on Saturday, up by 86 from the previous day, Chinese authorities said. * The virus infected five British nationals staying in the same chalet at a ski resort in Savoie in southeastern France, the French health minister said.

* A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the virus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday. * The virus has spread to 27 countries and regions, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people.

* There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines. * In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship for the fourth day after three people on board were found to be infected.

* Taiwan, which has 16 cases, banned international cruise ships from docking. * Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally.

* China's central bank said its economy could be disrupted in the first quarter due to the virus outbreak, adding that it would step up policy support. * Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that China is doing all it can to contain the virus and was confident it could defeat the epidemic with no long-term consequences for economic development.

* Taiwan and China are embroiled in a new spat over the fate of Taiwanese stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter after Taiwan said one of its citizens sent back on the first flight was infected with the disease. * Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday.

* China will halve tariffs on some U.S. imports amid growing risks from coronavirus. * A Chinese city with only eight confirmed cases of a new coronavirus has been accused of intercepting a shipment of surgical masks bound for a municipality with 400 cases.

