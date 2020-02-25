Left Menu
African Legal Support Facility organizes High-Level Members Forum in Abidjan on Feb 26

African Legal Support Facility organizes High-Level Members Forum in Abidjan on Feb 26
The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) Academy will host training sessions at the event for minimum 45 confirmed African law firms or legal counsels. Image Credit: Facebook / African Legal Support Facility

The African Legal Support Facility is all to organize its first High-Level Members Forum in Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire. The theme for the Forum is 'ALSF Ten years after: Facilitating investment and maximizing resources for national development'.

The High-Level Members Forum (by the African Legal Support Facility) will be attended by 34 delegations from the African States, four international organizations and one non-African State. Slated to take place between February 26 and 27, this Forum will be an opportunity for the African Legal Support Facility Members to formulate recommendations on the future of the Facility.

Practical sessions of negotiations in the mining sector and public-private partnerships as well as role plays will also be organized during this workshop.

Hosted by the African Development Bank, the ALSF Facility is a public international institution dedicated to provide legal advice and technical assistance to African countries in the negotiation of complex commercial transactions, creditor litigation and other related sovereign transactions. The ALSF also develops and proposes innovative tools for capacity building and knowledge management.

