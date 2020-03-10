Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea seeks attention with weapons test: Seoul

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:11 IST
North Korea seeks attention with weapons test: Seoul

In a black fur hat and clutching binoculars, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw his latest firing drill, a move Seoul said Tuesday aimed at drawing the attention of the US and South Korea. Kim "guided another firepower strike drill of long-range artillery", the North's KCNA news agency reported, a day after Japan said Pyongyang had fired what appeared to be ballistic missiles.

The North has been continuing to refine its weapons capabilities, analysts say, more than a year after a Hanoi summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump broke down. Images carried by official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed rockets blasting out of multiple launchers each with four firing tubes, striking what appeared to be an island target.

Other pictures showed smaller-calibre projectiles and artillery shooting salvos of rounds. Kim, wearing a Russian-style hat and a khaki military jacket, watched from a trench next to an officer in a black facemask.

Pyongyang has closed its borders and imposed strict conditions as it seeks to avoid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The three joint firing drills Kim has supervised in the last fortnight were his first military-related activity this year, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

"It is for strengthening internal solidarity and externally, attracting the attention of the US and South Korea and pressuring their change in attitude," it added in a statement. North Korea is under multiple sets of United Nations, US and other sanctions over its weapons programmes.

Washington and Pyongyang talks have been deadlocked since Hanoi over sanctions relief and what North Korea would be willing to give up in return, and a high-profile meeting between Trump and Kim failed to break the logjam. Pyongyang set Washington a unilateral end-2019 deadline to offer fresh concessions, and in late December Kim declared the North no longer considered itself bound by its moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

He also threatened a demonstration of a "new strategic weapon" soon. The North carried out a series of weapons tests late last year, the last of them in November, which it often described as multiple launch rocket systems although others called them ballistic missiles.

It also conducted static engine tests, most recently in December..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG cut media access for Dortmund game to minimum over coronavirus

Media access for Paris St Germains Champions League last-16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday has been cut to the bare minimum over coronavirus concerns, the French club said. The game at the Parc des Princes stadium will be...

Kremlin says Trump cannot visit Russia for Victory Day in May

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Unions victo...

FOCUS-Uber's challenge to balance driver safety with customer privacy

Margaret Bordelon can still feel the hands of the drunk man who tried to pull her in for a kiss at the end of his Uber ride last September in Lafayette, Louisiana.An Uber driver for only a few months, Bordelon, 45, finally convinced the cus...

Biofuels can greatly reduce carbon emissions: Study

Biomass fuels derived from various grasses could significantly mitigate global warming by reducing carbon, according to a long-term field study by a group of researchers. In a recent paper published in Environmental Science and Technology, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020