Italy reports almost 800 new virus deaths, setting daily record

Italy on Saturday reported 793 new coronavirus deaths, a one-day record that saw the country's toll shoot up to 4,825 -- 38.3 per cent of the world's total

The number of COVID-19 infections rose by 6,557 to 53,578. The total number of fatalities in the northern Lombardy regions around Milan surpassed 3,000.

