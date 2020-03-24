Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Indians arrested for entering US illegally

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:43 IST
Two Indians arrested for entering US illegally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Indian nationals have been arrested and charged by the US border authorities for entering the country illegally and apprehended them during a failed smuggling attempt in upstate New York, officials said. The US Border Patrol Agents from the Burke and Massena Border Patrol Stations arrested four individuals in connection with the failed smuggling attempt last week.

The agents attempted to stop a vehicle that was suspected of being involved with an alien smuggling event. As the vehicle appeared to be stopping, three occupants exited the vehicle and then the driver sped up in an attempt to flee. As the driver continued to flee, she crashed her vehicle into several Border Patrol vehicles and was ultimately apprehended by agents. Agents apprehended the three occupants, two of whom were determined to be citizens of India and the third was a citizen of Italy. "All three were found to be illegally present in the United States," the US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

The three occupants in the vehicle were found to have illegally entered the United States from Canada through the St. Regis Mohawk Indian Reservation and were charged with Improper Entry by an Alien, a misdemeanor. The driver was charged with Alien Smuggling, a felony that carries a penalty of a fine and up to 5 years in prison.

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo 20204 postponement decision due "within days" - Olympic movement sources

A final decision whether to postpone this years Tokyo Olympic Games will be taken in the coming days, two sources within the Olympic movement told Reuters on Tuesday.The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Games organisers are under m...

TN CM announces Rs 1,000 to ration card holders, auto drivers,

Seeking to provide succour for people whose livelihood has taken a hit due to preventive measures against coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a Rs 3,280 crore special relief package, including Rs 1,000 each cash assi...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Endless stimulus pitted against economic realityIn its latest drastic step, the U.S. Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady financial markets and expanded its man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020