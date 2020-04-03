Invictus Gaming move into first place in LPL standings

Invictus Gaming topped winless Victory Five 2-0 on Friday to move into the top spot of the standings in China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL). Invictus moved to 9-1 on the season and passed eStar, who were swept by Royal Never Give Up to slip into second place at 9-3.

The standings in the top 10 were juggled with Friday's results. Royal Never Give Up moved into fourth place, and EDward Gaming climbed to sixth place with their 2-0 victory over Dominus Esports. The league is suspending play on Saturday as the country marks a day of mourning for victims of the coronavirus. Saturday's scheduled matches will be added to the end of the LPL split on April 20.

Week 5 continues Sunday with three matches: --JD Gaming vs. LNG Esports

-- Bilibili Gaming vs. EDward Gaming --Royal Never Give Up vs. Invictus Gaming

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Invictus Gaming, 9-1, 78 percent

2. eStar, 9-3, 66 percent 3. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-2, 72 percent

4. Royal Never Give Up, 7-3, 65 percent 5. Top Esports, 7-3, 61 percent

6. EDward Gaming, 6-4, 58 percent 7. JD Gaming, 6-4, 58 percent

8. Team WE, 5-5, 50 percent 8. Oh My God, 5-5, 50 percent

10. Vici Gaming, 5-6, 48 percent 11. LNG Esports, 4-6, 44 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 4-6, 43 percent 13. Suning, 4-7, 43 percent

14. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent 15. Bilibili Gaming, 3-7, 37 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 3-8, 30 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-11, 4 percent

--Field Level Media

