4 killed in wall collapse in Pak

At least four children were killed and one injured after a part of the boundary wall collapsed due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan, police said

The incident happened in low Orakzai tribal district when the boundary wall of the house, badly damaged due to recent torrential rains suddenly collapsed, killing four children on the spot, the police said

The bodies of the children were retrieved from the debris and shifted to a hospital PTI AYZ AMS

