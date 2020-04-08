Left Menu
Team WE snap Top Esports' streak in LPL play

Updated: 08-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:58 IST
Team WE snap Top Esports' streak in LPL play
Team WE ended Top Esports' five-match winning streak with a 2-1 victory Wednesday in China's League of Legends Pro League. Top Esports (8-4) dropped one spot to fifth place in the standings, while Team WE (6-5) held on to ninth.

In other action, Rogue Warriors (5-7) moved into the top 10 with a 2-1 win against Vici Gaming (5-8) and Oh My God (7-5) scored a 2-0 win over Suning (5-8). Invictus Gaming (10-1) remain atop the standings.

Week 6 continues Thursday with three matches: --LGD Gaming vs. Royal Never Give Up

--LNG Esports vs. EDward Gaming --JD Gaming vs. Invictus Gaming

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Invictus Gaming, 10-1, 77 percent

2. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-2, 74 percent 3. eStar, 9-4, 61 percent

4. JD Gaming, 8-4, 64 percent 5. Top Esports, 8-4, 59 percent

6. Royal Never Give Up, 7-4, 62 percent 7. EDward Gaming, 7-4, 59 percent

8. Oh My God, 7-5, 55 percent 9. Team WE, 6-5, 52 percent

10. Rogue Warriors, 5-7, 45 percent 11. Vici Gaming, 5-8, 46 percent

12. Suning, 5-8, 44 percent 13. Bilibili Gaming, 4-8, 39 percent

14. LNG Esports, 4-8, 39 percent 15. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 3-9, 31 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-12, 4 percent

