Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court to hear cases by teleconference including major one involving Trump

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 20:31 IST
U.S. Supreme Court to hear cases by teleconference including major one involving Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court, changing its practices due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced on Monday that it will hear arguments by teleconference in May - a highly unusual step - in cases including a closely watched dispute over whether President Donald Trump's tax and financial records should be disclosed. The court also will hear arguments by teleconference in a case over the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state's popular vote. The justices and the lawyers arguing the cases will all participate remotely, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

The announcement represented the latest way in which the pandemic is reshaping American society. "In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the justices and counsel will all participate remotely. The court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available," the court said in a statement.

"The court building remains open for official business, but most court personnel are teleworking. The court building remains closed to the public until further notice," the court added. The court will hear those cases and a handful of others on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. The court did not announce the dates for individual cases.

Trump's appeals in three separate cases to prevent his financial records from being handed over to Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor were postponed on March 16 over concern about the coronavirus. The coronavirus has proven to be particularly dangerous in elderly people, especially those with underlying medical issues. Three of the nine justices are over age 70: Ruth Bader Ginsburg (87), Stephen Breyer (81) and Clarence Thomas (71). Ginsburg has experienced a series of recent health issues including treatment in the past two years for pancreatic and lung cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Don't skip this important step while baking during lockdown

Lockdown and self-isolation are bringing out different talent among the people across the world. While some are cooking, others are baking and as access to essential becomes a bit difficult during the movement restrictions, many are also ba...

Singapore confirms 386 more cases of coronavirus in biggest daily jump

Singapores health ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday in the city-states biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918.The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try to curb a rece...

Canada coronavirus deaths rise by almost 9% to 734 - public health agency

The number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by almost 9 to 734 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Monday.By 11 a.m. eastern time 1500 GMT, the total number of those diagnosed with the coro...

Sir Kenny Dalglish testing positive for coronavirus was 'real shock' for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that it was a real shock for him when he got to know that clubs legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tested positive for the coronavirus. Dalglish was admitted last Wednesday for the treatment of an infection an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020