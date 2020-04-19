Left Menu
Mumbai reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

With 135 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, Mumbai's total count of confirmed cases rises to 2,798 on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:33 IST
Mumbai reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

With 135 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, Mumbai's total count of confirmed cases rises to 2,798 on Sunday. "135 new COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths reported today, 29 people have recovered today. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai rises to 2,798," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The total positive cases reported in the city include 131 deaths and 310 cured and discharged. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that some financial activities will start in the state from Monday onwards.

With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases have reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

