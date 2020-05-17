Left Menu
NDMA issues order to extend lockdown till May 31

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavrius-induced lockdown measures till May 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:46 IST
NDMA said that now NEC headed by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will issue fresh guidelines, which will be implemented from tomorrow.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. Accordingly, the National Executive committee has been asked to issue guidelines keeping in view economic activities.

"In exercise of the powers under Section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, on 24th March 2020, 14 April 2020 and on 1 May 2020, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) directed the Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to take measures so as to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the country," said the NDMA in its order. "These measures have been in force from 25 March 2020. Detailed guidelines, Orders, clarifications and addenda were issued by the National Executive Committee (NEC) from time to time under section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act 2005," said the NDMA.

"Considering the fact that the lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period in the country to contain the spread of COVID 19, NDMA, in the exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31 May, 2020. The Authority further directs NEC to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID," NDMA, while ordering the extension of lockdown till 31st May, said that now NEC headed by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will issue fresh guidelines, which will be implemented from tomorrow.

Maharashtra, Telangana and Punjab have already announced the extension of the lockdown till May 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17.

The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. Modi had on March 24 announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. On May 14, he extended the lockdown till May 3. On 1 May, the MHA further extended the lockdown period to two weeks beyond 4 May, with some relaxations. The Central government recently announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

