Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delegates at China's virus-delayed congress tested and masked

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:44 IST
Delegates at China's virus-delayed congress tested and masked
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

China's top leaders took the stage in front of a sea of masked delegates for the opening of parliament on Friday, the culmination of intensive planning at a time when gatherings around the world have been curtailed by the new coronavirus.

President Xi Jinping and other top leaders appeared without masks in front of about 5,000 delegates from parliament, known as the National People's Congress (NPC), and a government advisory body, for the top annual political assembly in the Great Hall of the People. This year, delegates traveling from across the country had to have multiple coronavirus tests and they have been sequestered in hotels, while media events and speeches have been moved online.

Originally scheduled for early March, the NPC was delayed by more than two months because of a nationwide lockdown to block the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown remained in place in the capital until late April. It is the first time the largely rubber-stamp parliament has been delayed in 25 years and its staging, although late, is a clear show of resolve by the government as it grapples with an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus.

"From a political perspective, it's important they hold it despite the costs and risks involved because of coronavirus," said Graeme Smith, a fellow at the Department of Pacific Affairs at the Australian National University. "It's a symbol of strength and reassurance to the people but also to the party," he said, referring to the ruling Communist Party.

As part of coronavirus checks, attendees had to submit details of their travel and contacts in recent weeks, state media reported. Some also had to spend time in quarantine. State-media staff were quarantined for seven days and have been told they can only move between their hotel and the media center during the week-long event.

About 200 delegates from Hong Kong were bussed across to mainland China before taking nucleic acid tests and flying to Beijing, where they had another test. In the crowd of delegates gathering early on Friday, some wore face masks decorated to match their ethnic costumes, which are typically worn during the congress.

The few foreign reporters allowed to cover Friday's opening session had to arrive on Thursday afternoon to submit a nucleic acid test, then had to stay in a designated hotel to gain access to the hall off Tiananmen Square where the congress is held. As usual, authorities stepped up city-wide security before the congress, banning large gatherings, boosting the police presence, and setting up extra checkpoints throughout the city.

Congress opens with a speech by the premier outlining goals for the coming year. During Friday's address, the shortest in 40 years, Premier Li Keqiang pledged to step up stimulus spending.

In another break with tradition, the government declined to announce a target for 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the first time since it began announcing them in 1990. The economy contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak paralyzed production.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Khanvel Resort Turns "Atmanirbhar", Uses Resort Property to Grow Veggies

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirPM Modi announced recently in an address that it intends to make the nation self-sufficient and self-reliant and urged every individual, community and business to adopt the same function. Very close to thi...

Emma Mackey to play author Emily Bronte in biopic

Sex Education star Emm Mackey will topline the biographical drama movie about English novelist and poet Emily Bronte. The film, which marks actor Frances OConnors directorial debut, will chronicle the early years of the 18th-century authors...

Thai artist 'restless hands' takes coronavirus battle to the streets

A Thai street artist has been paying tribute to the fight against the coronavirus with murals depicting a winged-character dressed as a health worker looming over a spiky image of the virus restrained by a padlocked red cross. The 37-year-o...

PM arrives in Kolkata, to take stock of post-cyclone situation in W Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in West Bengal, which has been devastated by cyclone Amphan. Modi arrived at the Kolkata airport at 10.50 am and was received by Chief Minister Mamata Ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020