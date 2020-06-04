One New York police officer shot, one slashed in Brooklyn, unclear if protest related -NYPD

One New York police officer was shot shortly before midnight Wednesday and another officer was slashed in Brooklyn, police said, but it was unclear if the attack was related to ongoing protests. The names and conditions of the officers were not released. Both officers were injured near Church and Flatbush avenues in Brooklyn and were taken to Kings County Hospital, police said.

One arrest was made at the scene. The incident comes amid the mass protests and some rioting in New York over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in the custody of white police officers.