Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only French victims of faulty breast implant may claim damages, EU court says

The company shut down in 2010.A German victim had sought compensation from PIP's insurer Allianz IARD in a German court for her faulty breast implants, saying that a clause in the company's policy which restricted coverage to French victims was against EU laws.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:39 IST
Only French victims of faulty breast implant may claim damages, EU court says

German victims of defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) cannot claim damages from its insurer as its policy covered only French victims, Europe's top court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to thousands of women worldwide. The PIP scandal, in which the company filled its implants with unauthorized industrial silicone instead of medical silicone, occurred in 2010 and affected about 300,000 women in some 65 countries. The company shut down in 2010.

A German victim had sought compensation from PIP's insurer Allianz IARD in a German court for her faulty breast implants, saying that a clause in the company's policy which restricted coverage to French victims was against EU laws. The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union disagreed.

"The general prohibition of discrimination on grounds of nationality cannot be the basis for challenging a clause, contained in a contract concluded between a manufacturer of medical devices and an insurance company, that places a territorial limit on civil liability insurance coverage," judges said. The PIP Implant World Victims Association called for changes to EU rules for medical devices and more protection for cross-border consumers.

"The regulation favours international exchanges of products, which is a good thing, but consumer protection stops at the border," said Olivier Aumaitre, a lawyer for the assocation. "More than 10 years after the revelation of the scandal, the European authorities have still not deemed it necessary to remedy this major deficiency."

PIP founder Jean-Claude Mas was jailed for four years and fined 75,000 euros ($85,365) in 2013 after a police investigation revealed a sophisticated fraud. The case is C-581/18 TÜV Rheinland LGA Products et Allianz IARD (DE).

($1 = 0.88 euros)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lalu turns 73, RJD decides no cake cutting

Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad turned 73 on Thursday, but there was no cake cutting on his birthday as decided by the party in view of the pains suffered by migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prasad is serving jail sentences in fodder s...

Two held while smuggling banned tobacco products from Gujarat

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 14.78 lakh which were being smuggled from Gujarat have been seized in Maharashtras Palghar district, the local police said on Thursday. The contraband was being transported in a truck, concealed under bags o...

EXCLUSIVE-French lawmakers want hard line in Brexit fishing talks

French lawmakers have urged their government to stay firm over fishing in Brexit negotiations, potentially complicating EU negotiator Michel Barniers ability to compromise with Britain. In a report approved by the National Assemblys Europea...

The Croods 2 release date, actors names revealed, what we know so far

The Croods 2 finally has a release date after a long wait of seven years. The first movie released in 2013 brought huge success in the box office that paved the way to the making of second movie. Read further to get the latest updates on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020