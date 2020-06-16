Left Menu
Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar regiment lost his life in violent face-off with Chinese soldiers: Army sources

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area near Patrolling Point 14, Indian Army sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area near Patrolling Point 14, Indian Army sources said. The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

The Army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain. Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16, Indian Army said. (ANI)

