'When will a befitting reply to China be given?' Sanjay Raut asks PM Modi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a 'befitting reply' to China will be given and urged him to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed. The Rajya Sabha MP added that the country will avenge the death of its personnel under the command of PM Modi.

"When will a befitting reply to China's audacity be given? Without a bullet being fired our 20 jawans are martyred. What did we do? How many China's jawans were killed? Has China entered our territory? Prime Minister the country is with you in this hour of struggle but what is the truth? Speak. Speak something. The country wants to know the truth. Jai Hind!" Raut's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. "Prime Minister you have valour and are a warrior... The country will take revenge from China under your leadership.." his subsequent tweet read.

Meanwhile, four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening, according to sources. The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise. Indian intercepts revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)