DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 22

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 22 ** BRUSSELS - EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni holds a news conference on the 2020 Eurostat report on progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals in the EU - 0900 GMT

** ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his German counterpart Heiko Maas hold a news conference after meeting for talks in Rome. - 0900 GMT ** DUBAI - Virtual health forum featuring WHO Director General, Norway, Sweden and UAE health ministers.

** BRUSSELS - Stella Kyriakides, EU commissioner for health and food safety, speaks to EU lawmakers on the group's strategy for COVID-19 vaccines. - 1000 GMT ** KIGALI - Rwanda's finance minister, Uzziel Ndagijimana, to present 2020/21 budget to parliament. - 1200 GMT

** BERLIN - Germany's economy minister, Peter Altmaier, and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire give short statements before a bilateral meeting in Berlin to discuss the economy and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. - 1530 GMT ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Tunisian President Kais Saied for a meeting and dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris. - 1630 GMT

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire give a joint statement on current European affairs. - 1415 GMT PODGORICA - The President of the Republic of Croatia, Zoran Milanovi, will pay a two-day official visit to Montenegro. BEIJING – China's Premier Li Keqiang will meet with European Union leaders online. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 ** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean speaks to EU lawmakers on latest developments in the Trans-European Transport Network. - 0700 GMT

** BRUSSELS - EU's executive vice-president for digital, Margrethe Vestager, speaks to EU lawmakers on artificial intelligence, data protection and technology during COVID-19 and measures to support struggling EU companies. - 0700 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds video conference with prime ministers of Portugal and Slovenia, Antonio Costa and Janez Jansa. - 0900 GMT

** BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for democracy and demography speaks on demographic changes in the EU - a threat to democracy at EPC online event. - 1400 GMT MOSCOW, Russia - Russian Foreign Minister hosts a virtual meeting with foreign ministers of China, Wang Yi, and India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 ** MOSCOW - Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, travels to Moscow

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's National Treasury has set a target date of June 24 for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present a new budget to ratify plans for a 500 billion rand stimulus package aimed at easing the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. WASHINGTON - Polish President Andrzej Duda and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in Washington BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds structured debate on racism. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's budget chief Johannes Hahn, present the EU draft general budget for 2021 and the annual management and performance report for 2019.

BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24

CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 ** BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for industry and internal market speaks to EU lawmakers on security and defence. - 0700 GMT ** BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, speaks at online event on "A return to nature - the solution to our crisis-driven times?" - 0900 GMT

** BRUSSELS - EU's commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, speaks at a conference on energy poverty. - 1230 GMT ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the "Human Rights in Business" international virtual conference. Margaritis Schinas, vice president for promoting the European way of life, and Norway's prime minister are also taking part. LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26 ** HANOI - The 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nation's summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, via online teleconference. - 0100 GMT

OSLO - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to hold news conference as parliament prepares for summer recess - 0830 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks at EPC event on how to boost EU resilience in the aftermath of COVID-19 - 0700 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27

** BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hosts a global summit with world leaders and "Global Goal: Unite for our Future - the Concert" with Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber among others. - 1300 GMT Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez, delivers a speech on the second anniversary of his victory at presidential elections. MOSCOW – Russian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST, 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx