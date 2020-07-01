PIL in SC to ban consumption of liquor, intoxicating drinks in view of COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu
The plea, filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, contended that liquor consumption during the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviour, mental health issues and violence. "Liquor consumption is associated with a range of communicable and non-communicable diseases and mental health disorders, which make a person more vulnerable to COVID.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:56 IST
A PIL seeking ban on consumption of liquor and other intoxicating drinks in view of rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The plea, filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, contended that liquor consumption during the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviour, mental health issues and violence.

"Liquor consumption is associated with a range of communicable and non-communicable diseases and mental health disorders, which make a person more vulnerable to COVID. "Consumption of Liquor and intoxicating drinks weakens the immune system, increases risk of adverse health outcomes. It has devastating effects on right to health guaranteed under the Constitution," the plea said. The petition, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said there should be an effective health warning that covers at least 50 per cent of liquor bottles and containers on both sides, highlighting health hazards.

"Consumption of liquor and intoxicating drinks increase the risk of injury, domestic violence, crime against women. Besides, it would exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviour and mental issues during Covid-19 pandemic," it said. The plea has sought directions to frame an effective policy to prohibit the consumption of liquor and intoxicating drinks, except for medicinal purposes.

It has sought introduction of an effective health warning that covers at least 50 per cent of liquor bottles/ containers on both sides and print intoxicating drinks related health hazards on it in Hindi and English languages)   Besides, it has sought a ban on advertisement of intoxicating drinks and starting of a campaign to educate people about the health hazards due to consumption of intoxicating drinks through electronic, print and social media. "Insert a chapter on health hazards of intoxicating drinks in syllabus of primary classes in spirit of right to health & education guaranteed under the Constitution," the plea said. Quoting World Health Organisation, the plea said that alcohol consumption is associated with a range of communicable and non-communicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19. "In particular, alcohol compromises the body's immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes," it said.

