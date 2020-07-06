Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP has fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's dreams: Yogi Adityanath

Commemorating Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's 119th birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday planted a sapling in Gorakhpur. He also offered floral tribute to Mookerjee on the occasion.

ANI | Gorakhpur, (Uttar Pradesh), | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:05 IST
BJP has fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's dreams: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath plants sapling in Gorakhpur.. Image Credit: ANI

Commemorating Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's 119th birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday planted a sapling in Gorakhpur. He also offered floral tribute to Mookerjee on the occasion. Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was dismantled in 1977. The BJP, which was founded in 1980, follows his footsteps. The party is celebrating his birth anniversary across the country.

Paying his tribute to Mookerjee, the Yogi Adityanath said while speaking to ANI, "The BJP-led government led by PM Narendra Modi has fulfilled the dreams of Mookerjee, who was a freedom fighter and a nationalist. He had protested the Congress decision to introduce Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to a rise in terrorism." "He wanted an end of the permit system in Kashmir, for which he sacrificed his life. His dream came true after Article 370 was abrogated last year from its earlier form. Every person is proud of the government's decision," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted, "I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development. He made courageous efforts to further India's unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation." Mukherjee was born on July 6, 1901, and passed away on June 23, 1953, at the age of 51. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rally to 4-week highs as investors bet on China revival

Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to boost global growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed business re-openings across the United States. MSCIs All-Count...

Coronavirus patient flees from hospital in UP

A coronavirus patient admitted in a government hospital here fled after giving a slip to the hospital staff, police said on Monday. The patient, a resident of Revti area of Ballia, was admitted at the L 1 COVID hospital in Basantpur on Jul...

Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Edouard formed on Sunday evening over the far North Atlantic, but posed no immediate threat to land. The storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph 65 kph and was centered at 11 p.m. EDT about 685 miles 1,100 kilometers south-so...

Chinese Army removing tents, seen withdrawing troops from Galwan Valley: Sources

In the first sign of de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Army has removed tents and started to withdraw its troops from Galwan Valley as decided during high-level talks between the two militaries, government sources said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020