Help flood-hit people, Priyanka tells Congress leaders, workers
Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to party leaders and workers to do everything possible to help those affected by floods in several parts of the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 13:55 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to party leaders and workers to do everything possible to help those affected by floods in several parts of the country. In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Floods in many areas of Assam, Bihar and UP have disrupted life. The crisis has affected lakhs of people. We are ready to help people affected by the floods. I appeal to Congress workers and leaders to do everything possible to help the affected people."
Six more people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam, taking the total death toll to 85, said the state government on Monday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that over 70 lakh people have been affected due to floods. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Congress
- Assam
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Rise in COVID-19 cases 'worrisome': Congress
Congress has an old habit of stifling democratic voices: BJP national president J P Nadda.
No rift in NDA in Bihar, Congress-RJD spreading rumours, says Nityanand Rai
Ex-Congress MLA serving jail term in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case dies of COVID-19
Congress questions Centre on Rs 43ooo crore Chinese investment in Gujarat in last five years