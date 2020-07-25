Left Menu
Trump nominates his top aide Christopher Liddell to head OECD The United States plans to nominate deputy White House chief of staff Christopher Liddell to become the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a senior administration official said on Friday.

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Brush fire put out near Iran military housing complex -reports

A short-circuit on a power line sparked a brush fire near a housing area for military officials in Tehran on Friday, police and the fire department said, denying there had been an explosion, Iranian news agencies reported. Since late June, a string of fires and blasts has been reported at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran as well as at oil refineries, power plants, factories and businesses. China orders U.S. Chengdu consulate shut; protesters jeer Houston closure

China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its Houston consulate, where staff packed up belongings watched by jeering protesters amid a sharp deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies. The order to close the consulate in Chengdu, a city in southwestern China's Sichuan province, continued Beijing's recent practice of like-for-like responses to Washington's actions. Israel strikes Syrian army positions in retaliatory attack, army says

The Israeli military on Friday said its helicopters struck Syrian army targets in response to mortars fired toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. "A number of targets were struck, including SAF observation posts and intelligence collection systems located in SAF bases," the military said in a statement, referring to the Syrian Armed Forces. Erdogan joins thousands to pray for first time at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. After the call to prayer rang out from four minarets surrounding the mosque, whose rose-pink walls and huge grey dome have dominated Istanbul since Christian Byzantine times, hundreds knelt in prayer inside the building. Chinese researcher who took refuge in San Francisco consulate in U.S. custody, officials say

A Chinese researcher who took refuge from U.S. authorities at China's consulate in San Francisco is now in American custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday, U.S. Justice Department officials said. According to court filings in U.S. District Court in San Francisco this week, Juan Tang, who worked at the University of California, Davis, falsely claimed on her visa application that she had not served in the Chinese military. She was charged with visa fraud on June 26. Exclusive: More than 40 countries accuse North Korea of breaching U.N. sanctions

More than 40 countries accused North Korea on Friday of illicitly breaching a United Nations cap on refined petroleum imports and called for an immediate halt to deliveries until the end of the year, according to a complaint seen by Reuters. The 15-member U.N. Security Council imposed an annual cap of 500,000 barrels in December 2017 in a bid to cut off fuel for North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. Brazil's Sao Paulo pushes back Carnival as cases keep soaring

The United States plans to nominate deputy White House chief of staff Christopher Liddell to become the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a senior administration official said on Friday. The New Zealand-born former businessman handles policy coordination at President Donald Trump's White House. Life's a beach, but some European countries have new COVID-19 fears

With the summer vacation season in full swing Germany, France and Norway are taking measures to try to stop people returning from holidays abroad from spreading the coronavirus. The new restrictions, imposed as countries worry about a second COVID-19 wave, could dampen desire to travel abroad and deal a severe blow to Spain's tourism sector, which accounts for some 12% of the country's economic output. Chile's Pinera signs pensions withdrawal into law, economy braces for impact

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Friday signed into law a plan to allow citizens to withdraw 10% of their pensions savings as people queued at the administrator's offices in Santiago eager for relief from the economic effects of the coronavirus. The law, approved by two-thirds of legislators on Thursday, was created to give quick cash to millions of Chileans who lost jobs because of the economic shutdown aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

