2 nabbed near Bangladesh border with maps having suspicious markings
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been informed about their arrest, it added. The maps found with them had suspicious markings, the BSF said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 00:27 IST
Two persons were nabbed from near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district with maps having suspicious markings, the BSF said on Sunday. Around 500 yaba tablets, a banned narcotics, and a bike were also found in the possession of the duo who were intercepted by patrolling jawans on Saturday, it said.
They have been identified as Ruhul Mondal and Farooq Mollah, residents of Swarupnagar in the district, the BSF said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been informed about their arrest, it added.
The maps found with them had suspicious markings, the BSF said. The duo told the interrogators that they were asked to wait there by a local when they were detained.
BSF and local police are on the lookout for that contact. The seized two-wheeler and the drugs are valued at Rs 3,26,200.
