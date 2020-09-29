Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody

A U.S. federal judge on Monday ordered the continued detainment of a Candian-French woman arrested earlier this month on suspicion of mailing ricin-filled letters to President Donald Trump and six people in Texas.

H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr., a magistrate judge in Buffalo, New York, said that Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, was a flight risk and potential risk to the community and should be transferred to Washington, D.C. to face a grand jury indictment there.