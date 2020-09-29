Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody

Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custodyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 01:05 IST
A U.S. federal judge on Monday ordered the continued detainment of a Candian-French woman arrested earlier this month on suspicion of mailing ricin-filled letters to President Donald Trump and six people in Texas.
H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr., a magistrate judge in Buffalo, New York, said that Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, was a flight risk and potential risk to the community and should be transferred to Washington, D.C. to face a grand jury indictment there.
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- DC
- Donald Trump
- Buffalo
- Texas
- New York
- Connecticut
ALSO READ
Neutral venues will make it more challenging for teams, reckons DC all-rounder Harshal Patel
Serum Institute of India gets DCGI nod to resume clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
Serum Institute of India gets DCGI nod to resume clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
Democrat Biden outlines coronavirus vaccine plan: 'I don't trust Donald Trump'
Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs DC; Gayle, Rahane don't make it to playing XI