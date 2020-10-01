Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece, Turkey set up hotline to avoid clashes in Eastern Mediterranean, NATO says

Greece and Turkey have set up a mechanism to avoid accidental clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, part of efforts to defuse a dispute over energy resources in the region.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:54 IST
Greece, Turkey set up hotline to avoid clashes in Eastern Mediterranean, NATO says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Greece and Turkey have set up a mechanism to avoid accidental clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, part of efforts to defuse a dispute over energy resources in the region. Germany is leading a diplomatic push for broader dialogue and EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss how to avoid any escalation over the search for hydrocarbons.

Stoltenberg said the agreement between Turkey and Greece, both members of NATO, included a hotline to avoid accidents in the sea and air. "I welcome the establishment of a military de-confliction mechanism, achieved through the constructive engagement of Greece and Turkey," he said in a statement.

"This safety mechanism can help to create the space for diplomatic efforts to address the underlying dispute and we stand ready to develop it further." De-confliction, in military parlance, can mean setting up communications links between rival militaries in the same theatre, as the United States has done with Russia in Syria.

The talks at NATO headquarters were in part prompted by a light collision between Turkish and Greek frigates and increased war games by their navies in the Mediterranean. The Turkish Defence Ministry said Turkey and Greece reached a mutual understanding on "general principles" as a result of the talks.

It said the next meeting to discuss technical details for coordination in the Eastern Mediterranean will be held on Oct. 5, also at NATO headquarters.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Delight and worry as Sweden lifts pandemic ban on nursing home visits

Sweden ended a six-month ban on visits to nursing homes on Thursday, delighting residents and their relatives but also prompting fears of a return to the grim months of spring when COVID-19 caused thousands of deaths at care facilities.Ingr...

Bang your pots: top French chef calls for COVID protest

One of Frances top chefs on Thursday urged fellow restaurant and bar owners to protest against the possible closure of their establishments, as the government considers tightening rules to control a second coronavirus wave. Double Michelin-...

Sports News Roundup: Highlights: French Open day five; Astros, Rays sweep series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive testsThe postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will...

India, Myanmar working towards operationalising Sittwe port by first quarter of 2021: Shringla

India and Myanmar are working towards operationalising the Sittwe Port by the first quarter of next year, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said on Thursday while emphasising on New Delhis resolve to further expand ties with the neighbouring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020