Kenya: President Kenyatta signs 2020/2021 County Revenue Allocation Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed the 2020/2021 County Revenue Allocation Bill. This paves way for the disbursement of exchequer funds to the counties, according to a news report by The Star.
The president signed the bill into law this morning at State House, Nairobi which was presented to him by the Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has this morning at State House, Nairobi signed into law the 2020/2021 County Revenue Allocation Bill paving the way for the disbursement of exchequer funds to the Counties. Read more: https://t.co/II70mAojBh pic.twitter.com/p5AJGjLJwf— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 8, 2020
The new law allocates a sum of Sh369.87 billion in the current fiscal year to Counties and includes Sh316.5 billion of Equitable Share and Sh13.73 billion in Government of Kenya Conditional Grants.
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Treasury CS Ukur Yattani, Leaders of Majority in the Senate and the National Assembly Samuel Poghisio and Amos Kimunya were present.
Also included is Sh9.43 billion from the Road Maintenance/Fuel Levy as well as Sh30.2 billion in Loans and Grants.
The conditional allocation will be utilized in the provision of services such as leasing of medical equipment and rehabilitation of youth polytechnics across all the 47 Counties.
Also present were Head of Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua, Clerks of both Houses Jeremiah Nyegenye (Senate), and Michael Sialai (National Assembly), Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.
