US lists six more Chinese media outlets as 'foreign missions'

Entities designated as foreign missions must adhere to certain requirements that increase transparency relating to their associated government's media activities in the US.

PTI | Wadiad-Dawasir | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The US on Wednesday designated six more Chinese media outlets as foreign missions, terming them as "propaganda" outlets "controlled" by the ruling Communist Party of China, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. The six media outlets are -- Yicai Global, Jiefang Daily, Xinmin Evening News, Social Sciences in China Press, Beijing Review and Economic Daily.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that "these outlets are extensively owned or effectively controlled" by the Chinese government, but said their listing does not place any restrictions on what these outlets can publish in the US. These six entities all meet the definition of a foreign mission under the Foreign Missions Act in that they are "substantially owned or effectively controlled" by a foreign government.

In this case, they are effectively controlled by the government of the People's Republic of China, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. Ortagus said that the decision to designate these entities simply recognises them for what they are "China-controlled propaganda outlets".

This action follows the February 18 designation of Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development USA and the June 22 designation of China Central Television, China News Service, the People's Daily and the Global Times. Entities designated as foreign missions must adhere to certain requirements that increase transparency relating to their associated government's media activities in the US.

"Our goal is to protect the freedom of press in the US, and ensure the American people know whether their news is coming from the free press or from a malign foreign government. Transparency isn't threatening to those who value truth," Ortagus said. Over the past decade, and particularly under President Xi Jinping's tenure, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has asserted greater control over China's state-backed propaganda outlets while trying to disguise them as independent news agencies, she said.

Xi himself has stated, "Party-owned media must...embody the party's will, safeguard the party's authority … their actions must be highly consistent with the party." While free media around the world are beholden to the truth, Chinese media are "beholden" to the CCP, she alleged. "Today, the US is publicly recognising that reality through these designations," Ortagus said.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have spiralled downward since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. US President Donald Trump has questioned the Asian powerhouse's handing of COVID-19. The two countries have also sparred over China imposing a new national security law in Hong Kong, trade war, restrictions on American journalists, treatment of Uyghurs Muslims and security measures in Tibet.

