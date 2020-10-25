Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP worker shot at by TMC activist in Bengal's Howrah

He is being treated at a state-run hospital in Kolkata and his condition is stated to be stable, they said. The BJP, claiming it was political violence, allegedly ransacked the TMC worker's house, while the police and the ruling party in the state said the incident was a fallout of a land dispute between the two neighbours.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 25-10-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 14:15 IST
BJP worker shot at by TMC activist in Bengal's Howrah

A BJP worker has been shot at by a TMC activist in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Sunday. He is being treated at a state-run hospital in Kolkata and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The BJP, claiming it was political violence, allegedly ransacked the TMC worker's house, while the police and the ruling party in the state said the incident was a fallout of a land dispute between the two neighbours. The incident took place in Chandanapara in Bagnan police station area when 52-year-old flower trader Kinkar Majhi was returning home on Saturday night, a police officer said.

TMC worker Paritosh Majhi and some others stopped Kinkar Majhi, who is also his neighbour, and shot at the BJP activist from a close range over an old land dispute, he said. They fled the spot when locals heard the gunshot and rushed to save Kinkar Majhi, the officer said.

He was admitted to Uluberia super-specialty hospital, from where he was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, he said. Local BJP leader Anupam Mallick, however, claimed the accused had issued death threats to the saffron party worker.

"The BJP's clout is growing in the area and our worker was shot at to suppress this tide," he said. TMC's Bagnan MLA Arunava Sen, however, dismissed the allegations and said the incident was a fallout of an old rivalry and does not have any political link.

"We have requested the police to bring the culprits to the book soon," he said. Further investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far, the police officer added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National e-book to compile social works carried out by Centre: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that a national e-book will be made consisting of all the social works carried out by the Centre. Nadda inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various BJP district offices i...

Kapil Dev discharged from hospital

Indias first World Cup winning-captain Kapil Dev was on Sunday discharged from a city hospital, two days after undergoing angioplasty following a heart attack. The 61-year-old complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was take...

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of scheme to help street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi scheme, which was launched in June to help poor street vendors hit by COVID-19 pandemic, from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. The PM Street Vendor...

Rijiju to launch 200-km ITBP 'Fit India Walkathon' in Rajasthan next week

Union minister Kiren Rijiju will flag off a 200-km long Fit India Walkathon being organised by border guarding force ITBP in Rajasthans Jaisalmer next week. Personnel of various central armed police forces CAPFs and residents of the city wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020