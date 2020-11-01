Trump asks agencies to determine fracking impact

President Donald Trump says he's issued a memorandum that calls on government agencies to determine fracking's impact on the economy and trade and the costs of banning the oil and gas extraction through fracking. The president has repeatedly charged that Biden will end fracking — a big industry in Pennsylvania and other states — even as the former vice president has said that he does not support such a ban.

Biden's more liberal Democratic primary opponents, including his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have said they supported imposing restrictions on the industry. “In other words, if one of these maniacs come along and they say we're gonna end fracking we're gonna destroy the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Trump said in announcing his memorandum at rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“You can say 'sorry about that.'” Trump told the crowd he signed the memorandum while on Marine One after landing in Butler..