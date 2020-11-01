Trump asks agencies to determine fracking impact
The president has repeatedly charged that Biden will end fracking — a big industry in Pennsylvania and other states — even as the former vice president has said that he does not support such a ban. Biden's more liberal Democratic primary opponents, including his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have said they supported imposing restrictions on the industry.PTI | Bloomfield | Updated: 01-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 12:38 IST
President Donald Trump says he's issued a memorandum that calls on government agencies to determine fracking's impact on the economy and trade and the costs of banning the oil and gas extraction through fracking. The president has repeatedly charged that Biden will end fracking — a big industry in Pennsylvania and other states — even as the former vice president has said that he does not support such a ban.
Biden's more liberal Democratic primary opponents, including his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have said they supported imposing restrictions on the industry. “In other words, if one of these maniacs come along and they say we're gonna end fracking we're gonna destroy the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Trump said in announcing his memorandum at rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
“You can say 'sorry about that.'” Trump told the crowd he signed the memorandum while on Marine One after landing in Butler..
- READ MORE ON:
- Butler
- Donald Trump
- Kamala Harris
- Democratic
- Trump
ALSO READ
Global spiritual leaders hold prayer meeting for Donald Trump's speedy recovery hosted by Gandhi Mandela Foundation
Trump, Modi relationship incredible, says Donald Trump Jr
Biden, could be soft on China; not good for India: Donald Trump Jr
Immigration.ca Hires Robert Butler as Executive President of its Start Up Visa Business Advisory Group
Donald Trump abruptly leaves CBS interview after 45 minutes